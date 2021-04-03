TODAY |

One dead after motorcycle, car crash in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

A motorcyclist has died after a crash along State Highway 38 in the Bay of Plenty, bringing the Easter road toll to four. 

One person has died after a crash along State Highway 38. Source: Justin Hu.

The motorcycle and a car crashed in Waimangu, south of Rotorua, just before noon. 

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection with Okaro Rd at around 11am. 

One person was killed, who police later confirmed was the motorcyclist, while a second person was injured.

Police say SH38 remains closed while a scene examination is underway. Traffic has also been blocked from travelling along Waimangu Rd, which travels south on to Okaro Rd. 

Motorists are asked to avoid travelling where possible or alternatively use State Highway 5.

