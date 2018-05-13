One dead after head-on crash in east Auckland

A person has died in a head-on crash in east Auckland late last night.

Police and Emergency services were called to the scene of the two car crash on Te Irirangi Drive, East Tamaki, around 10:59pm yesterday.

The crash occurred in the northbound lane of Te Irirangi Drive about 500 meters north of Accent Drive.

One person was trapped and died a short time later despite staff commencing CPR, police said in a statement.