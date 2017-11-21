One dead after Hawke's Bay crash involving car and logging truck

One person has died following a crash involving a car and a logging truck in Hastings this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Links Road, along the Hawke's Bay Expressway at 7.53am today.

The fatality was the person travelling in the car.

Police said in a statement the road is closed and diversions are in place, with motorists advised to avoid the area.