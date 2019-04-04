One dead after driver flees police in the Far North

One person is dead after a driver tried to flee police, then crashed into a power pole in the Far North overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Northland District commander superintendent Tony Hill said police started pursuing a vehicle in central Kaitaia at about 1:20am.

But, because of the “speed and the manner of driving”, Hill said police “soon abandoned” the chase.

The fleeing vehicle then continued onto a rural road and crashed into a power pole, he said.

A backseat passenger died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were critically injured and were flown to Auckland for emergency treatment.

Two other passengers sustained moderate or minor injuries.

“Fleeing driver events can be volatile, unpredictable and high risk to everyone involved, so whether or not to pursue a fleeing driver is one of the most serious decisions our staff face on the frontline,” Hill said.

“Our officers come to work every day to keep people safe and prevent harm so this is the worst possible outcome.

“I want to extend my sincere condolences to the families impacted by this tragedy.”