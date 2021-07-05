TODAY |

One dead after crash between two trucks on SH1 in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

One person is dead and State Highway 1 remains closed after a crash between two trucks in the Waikato this afternoon.

State Highway 1, Tirau. Source: Google Maps

Police say SH1 at Tirau remains closed following a serious crash around 3:30pm.

The crash, involving two trucks, occurred between Main Road and SH5.

The road is expected to be blocked for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.

Police tonight confirmed one person has died as a result of the crash.

Detours are in place at SH5, Hetherington Road, Okoroire Road which becomes Patetere Street, and SH27.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead after crash between two trucks on SH1 in Waikato
2
Folau makes stunning code swap, signs Top League deal in Japan - report
3
Rain, wind, snow in store for parts of NZ early this week
4
Police searching for four men over bag snatch incidents in Auckland
5
Collins 'short-sighted' to criticise Human Rights Commission's gang koha
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Queensland, NSW bubble pause remains; green light flights to start Saturday

Full video: Jacinda Ardern to outline any developments to trans-Tasman travel

Wairoa Black Power member arrested, police seize semi-automatic shotgun

Te Reo needs iwi backing after Treaty settlements, says hui