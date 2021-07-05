One dead after crash between two trucks on SH1 in Waikato

One person is dead and State Highway 1 remains closed after a crash between two trucks in the Waikato this afternoon.

State Highway 1, Tirau. Source: Google Maps

Police say SH1 at Tirau remains closed following a serious crash around 3:30pm.

The crash, involving two trucks, occurred between Main Road and SH5.

The road is expected to be blocked for some time while emergency services work to clear the scene.

Police tonight confirmed one person has died as a result of the crash.