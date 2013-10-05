One dead after collision between campervan and car near Gore

One person has died after a collision between a campervan and a station wagon near Gore yesterday afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the passenger of the campervan, a 52-year-old woman from the North Island, died at the scene.

The driver of the campervan, a 42-year-old woman, also from Northland, was released from Southland Hospital this afternoon, while the 78-year-old driver of the station wagon, a Southland man, remains in a stable condition at Dunedin hospital.