 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


One dead after collision between campervan and car near Gore

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died after a collision between a campervan and a station wagon near Gore yesterday afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the passenger of the campervan, a 52-year-old woman from the North Island, died at the scene.

The driver of the campervan, a 42-year-old woman, also from Northland, was released from Southland Hospital this afternoon, while the 78-year-old driver of the station wagon, a Southland man, remains in a stable condition at Dunedin hospital.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Related

Southland

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The tribute game for Daniel Baldwin was called off in the 2nd half after players collided.

Watch: Memorial game for late Wellington rugby teen called off after pair of players knocked out in brutal on-field collision

2

Heavy snow warning now lifted after polar blast turned Otago into winter wonderland


00:33
3
The Kydon ferry sent containers tumbling down the dock as it crashed in spectacular fashion in the Dominican Republic.

Video: Incredible moment ferry slams into dock and sends containers flying in the Caribbean

02:01
4
Cornell was found dead in a bathroom, hours after a concert in Detroit.

'He loved our children and he would not hurt them' - family of musician Chris Cornell dispute cause of his death

00:21
5
An unruly man who had to be duct taped to his seat after on a flight escorted by two US fighter jets is arrested.

Man duct-taped to seat after attempting to enter cockpit on plane headed to Hawaii

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ