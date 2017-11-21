One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

One person has died and another is in a critical condition after a car accident in Hanmer Springs, North Canterbury.

Emergency services attended the scene on Jollies Pass Road just after 12:40am today.

St John ambulance attended with two vehicles and a helicopter was dispatched.

The driver died at the scene and the helicopter transported the passenger to Wellington Regional Hospital.

This morning’s crash brings the Christmas holiday road toll to three after one person was killed in Auckland and another in Northland on Saturday.