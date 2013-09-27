One dead after car explosion in Queenstown - report

One person has died following an explosion and car fire in Queenstown, according to reports.

A police source confirmed to the Otago Daily Times that a person had reportedly died after their car burst into flames and exploded in the suburb of Kelvin Heights.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the explosion in Jardine Park just after 9pm, with armed police setting up a cordon around the burnt-out vehicle.

A Fire Service spokeswoman was unable to confirm what caused the fire but said the blaze was now extinguished.