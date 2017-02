A man has died after a car crash in the Hawke's Bay overnight.

Police say the 23-year-old from Wairoa died in the crash on Mangapapa Bridge on State Highway 38 near Frasertown.

No one else was involved in the crash and police say it appears the car struck the bridge.

The Serious Crash Unit will investigate the cause of the crash.