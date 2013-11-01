 

One critically injured after head on crash north of Auckland

One person is in critical condition after two cars collided on State Highway 1 in the Dome Valley, north of  Auckland this morning.

Crews were called to the scene at around 2.45am and a helicopter has been dispatched to assist victims.

Two other people are in moderate condition.

A Fire spokesperson says the area is foggy and this could be a factor into the cause of the crash.

State Highway 1 is currently closed around the scene and diversions are in place.

