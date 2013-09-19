One critically injured after crane and truck accident in Auckland

Source:
One person is critically injured after a workplace accident involving a truck and crane in Auckland this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Hi Lift Cranes in Wiri, South Auckland, just before 8am.
A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS in a statement that the Serious Crash Unit is on the scene and WorkSafe New Zealand has also been in attendance.
The patient is now being treated at Middlemore Hospital.
