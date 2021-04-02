TODAY |

One critical after two-car crash in Bay of Plenty, SH2 blocked

Source:  1 NEWS

A person is in a critical condition after a two-car crash along State Highway Two in the Bay of Plenty. 

A two-car crash near Athenree Gorge has blocked State Highway Two in Bay of Plenty. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene in Athenree Gorge shortly before 11am. 

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the patient has been airlifted to Thames Hospital, while four others received minor injuries. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as SH2 remains closed for some time as emergency services respond.

The Easter holiday road toll currently stands at two, after two people were killed in separate crashes in Waikato yesterday. 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
