One critical after head on crash on State Highway 1

One person is in critical condition after two cars collided on State Highway 1 near Dome Forest in Auckland this morning.
Crews were called to the scene at around 2.45am and a helicopter has been dispatched to assist victims.
Two other people are in moderate condition.
A Fire spokesperson says the area is foggy and this could be a factor into the cause of the crash.
State Highway 1 is currently closed around the scene and diversions are in place.
