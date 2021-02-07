One Covid-19 case at NZ's border, none in the community

There has been one new Covid-19 case at New Zealand's border, and none in the community, over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

The person arrived from India via Qatar on Friday and tested positive during day one testing. The case brings New Zealand's active cases total to 17, with 2317 confirmed cases in total since the pandemic began.

Of the 4539 travellers from Victoria who had arrived in New Zealand between May 20 and 25, all but 13 have been contacted by email and told to get a test and self-isolate at home or in the accommodation they are staying in until they have a negative result.

The remaining 13 people have been referred to people-finding services, the ministry said.

That update comes as the latest outbreak in Melbourne grew to 45 infections, with five additional cases confirmed there today.

Anyone who has been in Victoria since May 11 needs to keep checking the Victorian locations of interest, which are being continually updated.

As of this morning, 2237 travellers and 178 air crew had returned negative tests, representing 49.3 per cent of the 4539 arrivals from Victoria. Not all of that group would be tested in New Zealand with some having already returned to Australia while others are infants, the ministry said.

Symptoms of variant in Melbourne

The variant being found in Melbourne is the B.1.617.1 variant which was first found in India and is more infectious that the original strand of Covid-19.

The typical symptoms to look out for with the new variant include a new or worsening cough, fever of at least 38 degrees, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, and temporary loss of smell.

Others who have contracted the virus may also present with atypical symptoms including diarrhoea, nausea/vomiting, headache, muscle pain or myalgia, and confusion/irritability.