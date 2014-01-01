One confirmed dead in bus crash near Gisborne

Source:
One person has been confirmed dead following the bus crash on SH 2 near Wharerata, south of Gisborne earlier this evening.
Several people have been flown to hospitals in Gisborne and Hastings with various injuries.
36 people are being transported to the St Johns Ambulance base in Gisborne for further triage and assessment.
The bus, with 46 people on board, appeared to have crashed through a barrier and down a bank.
Emergency services remain on the scene and the road between Wairoa and Gisborne remains closed and people are asked to continue using the alternate Frasertown – Tiniroto Road route.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be working to establish the circumstances of the crash.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
