One confirmed dead in bus crash near Gisborne

One person has been confirmed dead following the bus crash on SH 2 near Wharerata, south of Gisborne earlier this evening.

Several people have been flown to hospitals in Gisborne and Hastings with various injuries.



36 people are being transported to the St Johns Ambulance base in Gisborne for further triage and assessment.



The bus, with 46 people on board, appeared to have crashed through a barrier and down a bank.





Accident sign Source: 1 NEWS