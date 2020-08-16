One case of Covid-19 recorded in managed isolation today

There are no new community Covid-19 cases today, with one case in managed isolation.

The one person who travelled from India tested positive on day seven and is Auckland's quarantine facility.

Today's case takes the number of active cases to 62, with one person having recovered from the virus.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 1,959. The total number of tests processed is 1,551,707.

It’s been 24 hours since the last community case tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday, the Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced a close contact of a previously reported positive case was New Zealand's latest community case.

The woman, referred to as Case D, is the mother of a young child previously reported with Covid-19.

She had been self-isolating at home and regularly tested on January 27 and 30, then again on February 1 and February 2 as a close contact.

She was tested on consecutive days this week because she became symptomatic.

The woman is now in quarantine and the Ministry of Health says she has not close contacts to follow up since she had already been self-isolating at home.

Kiwis urged to keep scanning over long weekend

As Kiwis head away for Waitangi weekend, the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is urging people to keep scanning while they travel.

"If you’re out and about over Waitangi weekend it’s more important than ever that you keep a record of where you’ve been,” says Bloomfield.

“We continue to strongly encourage people to continue to scan using the NZ Covid Tracer app and turn on bluetooth. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be.