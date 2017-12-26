 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'One of the cars has actually been split right in half' - Two dead after car crash near Oamaru

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two people have died in "another preventable tragedy" after a two car accident on Waimate Highway in Glenavy, north of Oamaru.

Police say the crash occurred at Glenavy, reportedly between Carrolls Road and Strangers Road.
Source: 1 NEWS

St John have confirmed two people died at the scene at 08.34am today.

Police said the crash occurred at Glenavy, reportedly between Carrolls Rd and Strangers Rd.

Mid-South Canterbury area commander, Inspector Dave Gaskin told 1 NEWS it appears the cars were travelling in opposite directions when they crashed. 

"Both drivers were killed instantly at the scene."

Mr Gaskin stated it was a high speed impact crash which left "signifcant carnage."

"One of the cars has actually been split right in half. One half has headed out into a paddock about 50 metres away from the impact point."

It's the sixth and seventh fatality of the holiday road toll period that started on Friday and Mr Gaskin said the high toll is shocking. 

"The worst thing about it is every crash we've had has been the fault of some person or someone."

"People making bad decisions at the wrong time. People going far to fast, been far too impatient...If we can just get people to realise what they're doing is driving a big weapon.

"I've been around a few years. I've seen just about everything you could possible see but every now and again, like today, you go there and you just are absolutely struck by the amount of damage that has been done due to the high speed involved."

"We have had a significant increase in fatal motor accidents this year. There are various reasons but speed is certainly a contributing factor to most of them."

The holiday road toll finishes at 6.00am on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Related

Accidents

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:37
1
Police say the crash occurred at Glenavy, reportedly between Carrolls Road and Strangers Road.

'One of the cars has actually been split right in half' - Two dead after car crash near Oamaru

00:29
2
Trent Boult and Matt Henry were in deadly form as the West Indies' top end imploded.

As it happened: West Indies collapse to unrelenting barrage from blazing Black Caps bowlers in rain-affected final ODI

3
A man in his 80s suffered multiple injuries when he slipped and fell onto rocks.

Elderly man in serious condition after attempting to jump off cliff at Auckland beach while playing with grandchildren

01:57
4
The Church of the Good Shepherd attracts thousands every year.

'We had some defecation in the grounds' - High visitor numbers putting iconic church at risk

5

Crash near Tauranga leaves one person critical


01:03
Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.

'It really is a special Kiwi Christmas' - Two new Kiwi chicks hatch in Rotorua

One chick hatched on Christmas day, and the other hatched today.


Six injured, two seriously in Canterbury crash

Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Orari Station Road.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


Surface flooding in Wellington's Lyall Bay.

Flooding in Wellington after more rain 'than the last 48 days added together' falls at airport

A photo provided to MetService shows surface flooding in Lyall Bay.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 