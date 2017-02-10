 

'This one is big' – Farewell Spit whale stranding third largest in history

1 NEWS

1 NEWS reporter Emily Cooper brings us the latest from the massive pilot whale stranding in Golden Bay.
1 NEWS

00:49
1
Hundreds of pilot whales have died after becoming stranded at the notorious spot in Golden Bay.

LIVE: 'Waiting game' for Farewell Spit rescuers after whales refloated on high tide

00:29
2
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


3
Glen Innes pool

Man drowns in Auckland's Glen Innes public pool


4
Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Live Stream from Farewell Spit: Watch rescuers try to save over 100 stranded whales at high tide

00:22
5
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:49
Dozens of whales are back in the water, but with the tide going out, it's possible they could restrand.


Up to 300 whales have died but over 100 still have a chance. Watch live video footage of the rescue from Farewell Spit at the top of the South Island.

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Umaga delighted for Tuipulotu's return: 'He has been waiting for this moment and so have we'

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.



 
