One arrest, over 60 infringement notices handed out during bikie gangs' Auckland run

One arrest was made and over 60 infringement notices handed out by police during a gang motorcycle run on Auckland's North Shore over the weekend.

Police speaking with gang members during pre-announced ride on Auckland's North Shore. Source: Supplied

Police set up a number of checkpoints along the ride path on Saturday afternoon, which led to 68 infringement notices being issued for a variety of offences.

One arrest was also made on a man who police say had a warrant out for his arrest on unrelated family harm matters.

"Whilst the ride was predominately Hells Angels Gang members, there was also members of the Head Hunters and Tribesmen present during the ride," police say.

The heavy police presence came after unease about the motorcycle run in the North Shore community.

“This operation sends a clear message to gangs that unsafe behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated by police and our community,” Inspector Simon Walker says.

"Police will continue to investigate and prosecute any individuals who place the safety of themselves, other road users and the wider community at risk."