TODAY |

One airlifted after five climbers struck by avalanche near Mt Cook

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Natural Disasters

One person is being airlifted to hospital after an avalanche hit a group of five climbers near Mt Cook this afternoon.  

Rescue coordination centre spokesperson Jane Cooper Woodhouse says the party activated their emergency beacon at 3.22pm after being struck by the avalanche while climbing on the Gammack range to the east of Aoraki Mt Cook. 

It’s understood one passenger has been transported to Christchurch Hospital, though the condition of the person is unknown at this time.  

The other four people involved are believed to be unhurt.  

Police have told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene at 4.20pm after five people were caught in an avalanche.

One person was injured and was awaiting an airlift to hospital, a police spokesperson said at the time. 

Aoraki Mount Cook. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
A witness said the man was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife.
'A random dude just started stabbing people' - Police rush to Sydney CBD scene
2
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.
NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
3
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
4
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau could face February trial if unfair dismissal case fails
5
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:53
The Statistics Minister says Stats NZ CEO Liz MacPherson, who is stepping down, did excellent job remediating the issues.

Stats Minister says no one told him Census 2018 was problem-riddled when he stepped into job
00:34

Pigeon Valley fire classified as accidental after investigation

Mongrel Mob chapter turns to traditional Māori massage to help heal from spate of suicides

Family of slain Whanganui woman express horror at her brutal death - 'Can't understand why this happened to her'