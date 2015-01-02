One airlifted after five climbers struck by avalanche near Mt Cook

One person is being airlifted to hospital after an avalanche hit a group of five climbers near Mt Cook this afternoon.

Rescue coordination centre spokesperson Jane Cooper Woodhouse says the party activated their emergency beacon at 3.22pm after being struck by the avalanche while climbing on the Gammack range to the east of Aoraki Mt Cook.

It’s understood one passenger has been transported to Christchurch Hospital, though the condition of the person is unknown at this time.

The other four people involved are believed to be unhurt.

Police have told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene at 4.20pm after five people were caught in an avalanche.