'Once Level 2 is over, they go' - Jacinda Ardern defends controversial new police powers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded today to ongoing criticism of police enforcement legislation passed this week, saying the controversial bill will exist only to help enforce Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

The Government and police passed a bill under urgency on Wednesday, granting police sweeping powers to enforce Level 2 the night before it began.

The act, that was not supported by National, automatically expires in 90 days unless Parliament agrees to extend it.

Many New Zealanders have aired their concerns over the legislation, which gives authorities the power to enter a person's home without a warrant. It aims to help police shut down large gatherings that should be no bigger than 10 people under Level 2.

The Human Rights Commission has said it was deeply concerned that the bill had been rushed, as was justice advocate and lawyer Julia Whaipooti, who has said she's specifically concerned for Māori. She told RNZ police use powers disproportionately against Māori and “it is something for us to be very concerned of”.

But the Prime Minister reiterated today that the new police powers are only in place to help enforce Level 2.

“Once that’s over, then they go,” said Ms Ardern.

“Essentially, if we don’t have the restrictions then they don’t need to be enforced and the restrictions are for Level 2. These are specific to enforcing the restrictions that we have to manage the pandemic.”

Ms Ardern likened the measures to taking action on a noise control complaint.

“There are a lot of New Zealanders who have been concerned about going into Level 2, worried that there might be large gatherings and that people might not follow the rules.

“Without these measures we wouldn't be able to follow up on their complaints and their concerns."