Ombudsman investigating complaint by ousted Christchurch City Councillor

The Ombudsman is investigating a complaint against the Christchurch City Council - made by an ousted councillor.

Deon Swiggs. Source: 1 NEWS

Deon Swiggs has complained about the council's actions in relation to complaints made against him during his time as a councillor.

Swiggs was voted out in October, after claims he sent inappropriate messages to people as young as 13, and insisting on hugs instead of handshakes.

He denied the allegations of misconduct.

The complaint to the Ombudsman was lodged by Swiggs on 21 January, and was confirmed by the council on Friday.

"The council is co-operating with the investigation but is unable to make any further comment at this stage," a council spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Ombudsman said they are investigating a total of eight complaints against the council, but would not be drawn to individual cases.

Swiggs - who ran as an independent - lost his central ward seat to Labour aligned People's Choice candidate Jake McLellan following the allegations.

After the result, Swiggs' supporters tried to declare the election result as void and lodged a petition in the Christchurch District Court in November.