Ombudsman frustrated at Corrections' slow pace improving prison conditions in Christchurch, Whanganui

The Chief Ombudsman says he’s frustrated that Corrections doesn’t seem to be taking on his recommendations to improve the “undignified and barren” conditions of Christchurch Men’s and Whanganui prisons.

Prison (file photo). Source: istock.com

Peter Boshier today published two reports into the findings of his unannounced follow-up inspections of the two prisons last year.

"It is disappointing that both inspections showed a high number of recommendations I made during my previous visits had either not been achieved at all or only partially achieved," he said.

"The apparent inertia that seems to afflict Corrections in implementing change adds to my frustration at the glacial pace of progress in improving conditions and treatment for prisoners and undermines public confidence in the department.”

In his office’s inspection of Christchurch Men’s Prison in February 2020, inspectors found that of the 54 recommendations made in 2017, 27 had not been achieved and only 12 partially achieved.

In 2017, an inspection of the prison found "questionable" use of restraints, some of which inmates said weren’t recorded formally. It also noted prisoners’ privacy needed to be better protected.

The February 2020 visit found interactions between staff and prisoners appeared to be “largely positive” and had improved since 2017. The employment of high security inmates within the prison had begun to increase, and there were “some improvements” to the availability of purposeful activities for inmates.

But, it found the use of unapproved control and restraint techniques continued.

"My inspectors observed footage where multiple staff used force on vulnerable prisoners to gain compliance, despite little risk to staff or the prisoner being evident," Boshier said.

Inspectors also found there continued to be a lack of privacy for prisoners undertaking their ablutions in the Intensive Supervision Unit.

Boshier made 26 repeat recommendations and one new recommendation about the general treatment and conditions of prisoners after the 2020 inspection.

For Whanganui Prison, Boshier made 35 recommendations after a 2018 inspection. In September 2020, inspectors found that 20 had not been achieved or only partially achieved. As a result, 13 repeat recommendations and one new recommendation were made.

Boshier noted in his latest report an anti-bullying strategy had been implemented, all prisoners were able to access adequate clean clothing and bedding, physical examinations took place in a healthcare centre and there was an increase in purposeful activities for inmates.

He said he remained concerned about prisoners in the Intensive Supervision Unit being subject to CCTV monitoring, excessive heat and inadequate ventilation in cells, medication errors and some staff’s attitudes towards transgender detainees. These concerns were first noted in his 2018 inspection report.

"Of particular concern is that among my recommendations to Whanganui Prison in 2018 was that staff awareness of LGBTQI+ issues was raised. Although Corrections has developed a strategy and training to address this, I consider more work and awareness of LGBTQI+ issues is needed.

"Derogatory language was used by some staff when speaking to my inspectors in relation to a transgender detainee. Misgendering, deadnaming and any other forms of dehumanising and derogatory language in relation to transgender people is unacceptable,” Boshier said.

Boshier said using "dry cells" as alternative accommodation for at-risk prisoners should be stopped immediately.

"Dry cells are a desolate and barren environment for prisoners who are already vulnerable. I do not consider it is ever appropriate to put at-risk individuals into cells that have no toilets and no drinking water."

Last month, Boshier announced he’d be undertaking a “systemic investigation” into Corrections because he was frustrated that some prisons appeared to be reluctant to change.

"I have become increasingly concerned about seeing the same issues coming up time and time again,” he said in May.

"I now need to determine if there are any system-wide issues in the department that may be preventing it from making changes that I and other oversight agencies have been calling for."