Olivia and Oliver dominate NZ-born baby names again, Royal and Lucifer among the names not allowed

Olivia and Oliver have remained top of the list of most popular baby names in 2016, with Charlotte and Jack again in second place.

The Department of Internal Affairs has released lists of the most popular baby names for boys and girls born in New Zealand last year.

The list of popular baby names is out.

While the top two places for girls and three for boys remains unchanged, Isla has risen from sevent to third place and Leo has leaped in popularity, up from 24th place to ninth.

Noah, Lucas and Max are also new additions to the top 10 for boys, while Ava is the only female newbie, jumping from 15th place to ninth.

Nearly 61,000 births were recorded and the most popular 100 names make up only a fraction of all the names given.

There were more than 18,000 registered first names.

However, 494 names have been rejected by Internal Affairs since legislation was introduced in 1995.

Names which use more than 99 characters aren't allowed, as well as names deemed offensive, of a religious nature, or implied a child held a title or a rank.

In 2016, numerous baby names were rejected including Justice, King, Duke, Prince, Royal and Lucifer.

Top 10 names for girls in 2016:

1. Olivia (266 babies)

2. Charlotte (262)

3. Isla (239)

4. Harper (236)

5. Ella (220)

6. Amelia (211)

7. Emily (203)

8. Mia (196)

9. Sophie (189)

10. Ava (188)

Boys:

1. Oliver (332 babies)

2. Jack (286)

3. William (263)

4. Mason (254)

5. James (253)

6. Hunter (244)

7. Noah (229)

8. Lucas (228)

9. Leo (220)

10. Max (217)

