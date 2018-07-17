Older Nelson couple besieged by nuisance calls trial life-changing solution

A quiet older couple from Nelson who were feeling harassed by nuisance phone calls every night from all corners of the globe have been trialling a new device aimed at stopping the unwanted callers.

Graham and Cecilie Dyer are in their 80s and have been married for nearly 60 years.

Their otherwise quiet lives have been disrupted by nuisance calls from around the globe.

Now the octogenarians are among the first Kiwis trialling a device aimed at stopping the calls that has found success in the UK.