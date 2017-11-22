 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Older employees important, but at higher risk of suffering workplace injuries

share

Mark Hathaway 

1 NEWS Reporter

A five-year University of Otago study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Mark Hathaway

Employment

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The men made a video diary as they camped out on top of their stricken ute in a remote part of Western Australia.

Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip


00:30
2
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

02:31
3
Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.

Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

04:02
4
He said the numbers will be more significant as the months unfold.

Peters has 'no doubts' immigration will decrease despite minor drop in first month of new government

00:56
5
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

'This is ocean sprawl' - concerns over $10m extension to Queens Wharf so mega cruise ships can berth in Auckland harbour

Auckland's Tourism department wants to enable cruise ships holding more than 5000 passengers to dock.


00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.

00:22
Zimbabweans took to the streets on their feet and in vehicles to celebrate.

Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 