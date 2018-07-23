Older customers say they're being marginalised by NZ Post as post-boxes removed

Older customers say they are being marginalised by New Zealand post as more local post-boxes are removed.

The company has taken away 20 boxes in Nelson in the past year where half of Grey Power's members don't have internet and rely on "snail mail" for communication.

Richmond resident Ruby Aberhart used to be able to send her mail from a post box minutes from home until it was removed in June.

Now the 87-year-old's closest option is one kilometre down the road at the town's shopping mall.

"It's a challenge getting from where I am and there is a suggestion that I might not be able to drive after September," Ms Aberhart told 1 NEWS.

In the past year, the Nelson Tasman region's lost 20 postal boxes, now it has a total of 62. With post box removals taking place across the country there are now just 2346 left nationwide.

New Zealand Post Regional Manager John Rocha says falling demand is to blame.

"We're seeing mail decline at a rate of one million letters a week, that's 50 million letters a year and we simply can't sustain the wide network that we used to," Mr Rocha says.