 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Older customers in Nelson say they’re being marginalised by New Zealand Post

share

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

It comes after the company removed 20 boxes in the region in the past year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Conservation

Kaitlin Ruddock

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

00:48
2
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

3
The popular fruit is being stolen from orchards and sold on Facebook and to businesses.

'Bloody mongrels' - Around $100k worth of avocados stolen from Far North farm

02:15
4
Family members looking after elderly Pasifika at the end of their lives aren’t getting the help they need.

Family members caring for elderly Pasifika at end of life not getting help - study

5

Man accused of one-punch fatal attack at Auckland party faces trial

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School shortly after 11:30am today.