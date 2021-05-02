TODAY |

Old warehouse refitted for mass Auckland Covid vaccination clinic

Source:  1 NEWS

A new vaccine super clinic is set to open in West Auckland tomorrow, in the hopes hundreds in the community will use the service. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The clinic will open tomorrow at an old Noel Leeming warehouse which has been refitted to serve the community. Source: 1 NEWS

Te Whānau o Waipareira and the Waitemata District Health Board will open the Covid Vaccination Clinic following a 6am dawn blessing of Te Whare Tūhono - the former Noel Leeming Warehouse.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere is confident that once the clinic is running to capacity, it will churn through hundreds of whānau members every day.

The building has gone through a total refit to ensure the vaccination process is as smooth and seamless as possible for whānau, he said. 

“The vaccination clinic will become as efficient as our Covid CBAC [testing] station,” Tamihere said.

“Our team were managing one swab every 57 seconds and while this is not quite the same set up, I know our team will do what they do best.”

The opening of the clinic coincides with the launch of the Waipareira Vax to the Max campaign, which will run online and via social media.

The website will contain a video guide walkthrough the vaccination process, questions and answers about the vaccination schedule, the Pfizer Vaccine, how to check vaccination bookings and supporting testimonials from Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare and Tamihere.

“This is about whānau. This is about protecting our whakapapa, so I encourage each and every one of you to Vax to the Max,” Henare said.

The first week of the new clinic operating will be embedding new systems. The general population vaccination roll out for those aged 16 and over is scheduled to start in July 2021.



New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:02
Kiwi scientists develop surface coating which kills Covid-19
2
Man arrested after critically injured man, 68, dies of his injuries north of Timaru
3
Four new Covid-19 cases at the border, none in community
4
Young Warriors star Reece Walsh keeping grounded despite whirlwind rise
5
Teachers feel 'very unconfident' teaching maths – Associate Education Minister
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man arrested after critically injured man, 68, dies of his injuries north of Timaru

What you need to know: Government prepping for Budget 2021
01:33

Teachers feel 'very unconfident' teaching maths – Associate Education Minister

Western Australia yet to rule out another strict lockdown following Perth Covid-19 outbreak