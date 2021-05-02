Old warehouse refitted for mass Auckland Covid vaccination clinic

A new vaccine super clinic is set to open in West Auckland tomorrow, in the hopes hundreds in the community will use the service.

Te Whānau o Waipareira and the Waitemata District Health Board will open the Covid Vaccination Clinic following a 6am dawn blessing of Te Whare Tūhono - the former Noel Leeming Warehouse.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere is confident that once the clinic is running to capacity, it will churn through hundreds of whānau members every day.

The building has gone through a total refit to ensure the vaccination process is as smooth and seamless as possible for whānau, he said.

“The vaccination clinic will become as efficient as our Covid CBAC [testing] station,” Tamihere said.

“Our team were managing one swab every 57 seconds and while this is not quite the same set up, I know our team will do what they do best.”

The opening of the clinic coincides with the launch of the Waipareira Vax to the Max campaign, which will run online and via social media.

The website will contain a video guide walkthrough the vaccination process, questions and answers about the vaccination schedule, the Pfizer Vaccine, how to check vaccination bookings and supporting testimonials from Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare and Tamihere.

“This is about whānau. This is about protecting our whakapapa, so I encourage each and every one of you to Vax to the Max,” Henare said.