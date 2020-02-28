Old trade of chimney sweeping speeding up as New Zealand winter approaches

Peter Art has been a chimney sweep for nearly 20 years, it's one of the oldest trades there is worldwide.

Over the next couple of months he'll do hundreds of fireplaces a week.

"The fireplace tells us a story by the type of ash, the type of rubbish that comes down it, the condition of the box," says Mr Art.

An inspection is vital to see the health of chimneys as broken bricks mean poisonous gases could be leaking.

Mr Art says chimney sweeps can prevent fires, they get rid of a build-up called creosote.

"Creosote builds up from wet wood. It's basically the saps and sugars in the timber being burnt at a higher temperature but it doesn't actually burn and it ends up going like hokey pokey and then it ignites.

"Cracks in the flue or cracks in the box you're going to have carbon monxide coming into the room, we don't want carbon monoxide," says Mr Art.

Pests can move in over summer.

"Years ago it was possums, birds, sparrows, the young ones come down and parents look for it, minahs, you name it we've found it.

A service cuts down on repair costs in the long run.

"We do this day in and day out and we know what we're looking for and it's not about the money, it's making sure people are safe."