An old Tip Top favourite the supreme winner at annual Ice Cream Awards

An old Kiwi favourite has again won supreme winner at the 22nd annual Ice Cream Awards in Auckland.

The flavour took the supreme award out for the fourth time.

Source: Tip Top

Tip Top's Boysenberry Ripple beat out 385 other competitors to take out the top prize for the fourth time, Stuff reports.

"It just continues to deliver," judges said.

The most intriguing category however was the open creative division with Dairyworks' "chip and dip" flavour winning ahead of contenders including dark chocolate whisky, Egyptian date, pink champagne, pear and blue cheese and carrot cake gelato.

The chip and dip flavoured ice cream "tasted exactly as you used to make it at home," according to the judges.

The best premium category went to Kapiti's fig and manuka honey flavour while Ginelli’s black sesame flavour won the boutique class.

