Old footage shows Winston Peters asked about potential PM aspirations

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
In 1989, Winston Peters' popularity caused ructions within the National caucus.
It comes as the time nears for Mr Peters to step up as Acting Prime Minister when Jacinda Ardern gives birth.
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.
The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.
The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.
The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ