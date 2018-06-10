 

Old footage shows Winston Peters asked about potential PM aspirations

In 1989, Winston Peters' popularity caused ructions within the National caucus.

It comes as the time nears for Mr Peters to step up as Acting Prime Minister when Jacinda Ardern gives birth.

We look back to 1989 when his popularity caused ructions within the National caucus, as the time nears for Mr Peters to step up as Acting Prime Minister when Jacinda Ardern gives birth.
A weekly catch up with our political reporters about the stories they’ve been covering.
