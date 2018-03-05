Is it OK for a company, registered as a charity, to charge a customer a $1000 ‘restocking’ fee?

A Porirua medical supplies company is being taken to the Disputes Tribunal, accused of not being upfront about its restocking fees.

Mount Maunganui resident Shirley Barrett is the one complaining, saying she wasn't warned by EMech Medical that it would charge more than $1000 to take back an oxygen machine.

"I think it's more than an excess. I think it's ridiculous," she says.

Mrs Barrett bought the machine in September 2016, but the flow wasn't strong enough for her and she asked for a refund.

Under the Consumer Guarantees Act, EMech didn't have to give Mrs Barrett a refund – because there was nothing actually wrong with the product, it just didn't suit her needs.

However, once the company refunded Mrs Barrett it emailed to let her know the transaction had been processed – and that it had charged a restocking fee of 22 percent.

"I couldn't believe it," she says. "So I sent back an email saying 'you must be kidding, what's this?'… And she said 'yes you have to pay that'… I was so upset about it. I really and truly was".

Restocking fees can be applied by retailers if they voluntarily offer a refund on a product, and there's no limit as to how high that charge can be.

"They are legal, but you have to know about them," says Sue Chetwin of Consumer NZ.

The Commerce Commission says retailers must make customers aware of the charge before the item is returned, so that they can choose to keep the product and avoid the fee.

"Really they should have told the customer about that up front. And they could have charged anything they liked for that," says Ms Chetwin.

EMech Medical told Fair Go it had informed Mrs Barrett of the charge.

"While it may not have been explained in writing it was explained," said product specialist Phillip Lewis.