Oil spill on Kaimai Ranges spells treachery for motorists, with three crashes today

Source:NZN
Police are warning motorists to take extra care on the Kaimai Ranges after an accident left oil on the road.
Police emergency scene
Source: 1 NEWS
The accident occurred just after 10am on Monday on State Highway 29 over the ranges in the Bay of Plenty, just down from the summit on the Matamata side.
The route is down to one lane after the oil spill spread up to 300 metres.
There have been three other minor crashes since the crash but no injuries reported, a police spokesman says.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news