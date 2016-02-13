 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Oil spill on Kaimai Ranges spells treachery for motorists, with three crashes today

share

Source:

NZN

Police are warning motorists to take extra care on the Kaimai Ranges after an accident left oil on the road.

Police emergency scene

Police emergency scene

Source: 1 NEWS

The accident occurred just after 10am on Monday on State Highway 29 over the ranges in the Bay of Plenty, just down from the summit on the Matamata side.

The route is down to one lane after the oil spill spread up to 300 metres.

There have been three other minor crashes since the crash but no injuries reported, a police spokesman says.

Related

Transport

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

2

German tourist fined $5k for 'emotional harm' after pulling out in front of truck on the way to Coromandel, killing girlfriend

3
Eliza Dushku said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies.

Eliza Dushku says she was sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies when she was 12

01:31
4
Scallywag skipper David Witt warned Alex Gough he was lucky to be alive after he was hauled back onto the boat.

Watch: Panicked Volvo Ocean Race crew scramble to save sailor swept overboard


00:19
5
The US President addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

Watch: 'I am not a racist' – President Trump defends himself after reportedly calling African nations 's***hole countries'

German tourist fined $5k for 'emotional harm' after pulling out in front of truck on the way to Coromandel, killing girlfriend

The student's girlfriend died after a car he was driving in the Coromandel crashed into a truck.


TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

TVNZ has announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams with Hayley Hot joining Jack Tame on Breakfast.

00:52
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation too.

A screenshot of the Denizen website featuring an item promoting the wine pong drinking game

Auckland's Denizen magazine removes 'wine pong' post expert says could encourage women to binge drink

The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

They've already traded verbal blows for months, but it will all be settled on March 31 when the two square off at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 