The Ohakune bakery making a name for itself with delicious chocolate eclairs

That cream-filled, chocolate-topped pastry known as the eclair is as French as duck l'orange or coq au vin.

But it is a small bakery in the middle of the Central Plateau that is putting the French to shame.

The Chocolate Eclair Shop, in Ohakune, has been run by the Nation family for generations, and is now getting known around the country.

Allan Nation is a third-generation baker who has baking in his blood.

The bakery-come-dairy is famous for its bakery goods, namely the chocolate eclair.

Developed by Allan's dad, Johnny Nation, the eclair sells for just $2.50.

"Over the Queen's Birthday, we were selling 1500 a day. There's not even 1500 people in the Waimarino area," Mr Nation says.