'Oh wow!' - Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford given flax wahakura kete for their child

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford looked happy and grateful after being gifted a flax sleeping basket for their child today at Waitangi.
The pair were wandering the markets when they were pulled aside to receive the gift - a kete or wahakura.
The baskets can help reduce the incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and is being especially promoted to Maori parents who sometimes sleep communally with their babies.
Wahakura are made by hand by master weavers.
