'Oh wow!' - Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford given flax wahakura kete for their child

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford looked happy and grateful after being gifted a flax sleeping basket for their child today at Waitangi.

The pair were wandering the markets when they were pulled aside to receive the gift - a kete or wahakura.

The baskets can help reduce the incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and is being especially promoted to Maori parents who sometimes sleep communally with their babies.