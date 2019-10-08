'Oh, good morning!' John Campbell photobombs Breakfast's weather segment

Breakfast weather presenter Jordyn Rudd was just kicking off her reading of today's weather this morning when a rogue camera panned back to host John Campbell and newsreader Jenny-May Clarkson at the desk.
"Ah, the camera's changed to John and Jenny May," Rudd says as it veers off, much to the surprise of her co-presenters - especially Clarkson who was fixing her hair.
"Oh, good morning!" Campbell exclaims lifting his leg above the desk, before walking with the camera as it pans back to Rudd.
When things were back to normal Campbell couldn't resist getting himself in shot - photobomb style - again.