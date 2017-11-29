Officials warn swimmers to stay out of Wellington's Hutt River

Swimmers have been warned to stay out of the Hutt River because of an increased risk of swallowing potentially fatal toxic algae.

Greater Wellington Regional Council's warning for the stretch of the river below Kaitoke comes after some warm, dry weather in the region.

"Hot weather, warm water and a lack of rain in the last two weeks have made conditions ideal for the native algae to suddenly bloom," Greater Wellington environmental scientist Dr Mark Heath said.

"This means pieces of algae are breaking off rocks and floating downriver in much larger quantities than usual, and this has become a risk to swimmers as well as dogs."

He said even small amounts of toxic algae, if swallowed, could cause serious illness and - although unlikely - could potentially be fatal.

Dog owners were encouraged to keep their animals on a lead and away from the water's edge.