Officials say it 'appears snake was found alive' on Auckland construction site

Biosecurity New Zealand says it appears the snake found on an Auckland construction site in Papakura yesterday was alive when it was discovered.

Snake found at an Auckland construction site. Source: Supplied

According to Michael Taylor, team manager aquatic and environmental health for Biosecurity New Zealand, the snake was initially reported as being found dead, but that may not be the case.

"It appears it may have been alive when found by the construction worker," Taylor told 1 NEWS today.

Biosecurity NZ's herpetologist (snake expert) has yet to formally identify the snake but says it's "been tentatively identified as a juvenile non-venomous carpet python".

The snake is 115cm long and officials say there is no evidence of any further snakes and there is no threat to the public.

Source: 1 NEWS

When dealing with the question of how the snake came to be in New Zealand, Taylor gave the following analysis.

"The snake may have hitchhiked to New Zealand in a shipping freight container, possibly from Australia, with imported construction materials. Biosecurity New Zealand is continuing to investigate."

Biosecurity NZ says given its age, "it’s unlikely the snake could have laid eggs, though the herpetologist’s examination will provide more information about that and its gender, including when it last ate and shed its skin."

Taylor says Biosecurity New Zealand "intercept one or two snakes a year" which are "normally not venomous".