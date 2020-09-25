Officials list more locations linked to latest Covid-19 cases in New Zealand

The Ministry of Health has shared a list of places of interest linked to the three family members confirmed to have Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Anyone who attended one of the locations on the list is considered to be a casual contact with a low risk of exposure.
In the days leading up to their positive tests they had been on holiday to Taupō between September 18 and 20.
The list includes multiple spots in Auckland's St Lukes shopping mall, McDonald's Tokoroa, and a number of sites in Taupō.
It was revealed yesterday the trio had travelled to Taupō and met with 18 others, visiting tourist hotspots and food outlets.
There have been 31 close contacts identified so far who have been or will be tested, and all are in isolation.
Health officials said yesterday the three cases from the same family had been self-isolating over the past four days.
The list available on the Ministry of Health website shows the following locations:
- Christchurch Airport – Departures Friday 11 September 9am – 1:30pm
- Briscoes St Lukes Morningside Saturday 12 September 4.30pm – 6pm
- Lotus Supermarket Mt Roskill Saturday 12 September 7pm – 8pm
- Kmart Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert Monday 14 September 6pm – 8pm Thursday 17 September 5pm – 7.20pm
- Dress Smart Outlet Shopping (Jacqui E, Max, Fila, Puma) Onehunga Wednesday 16 September 2.45pm – 5pm
- Just Cuts Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert Thursday 17 September 4pm – 5pm
- Mountain Warehouse Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert Thursday 17 September 5pm – 7.20pm
- Farmers Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert Thursday 17 September 5pm – 7.20pm
- McDonald’s Tokoroa Friday 18 September9:30pm – 9:44pm
- Living Waters Spa at Taupo DeBretts State Highway 5, Taupo Friday 18 September 2:40pm – 6:45pm
- Taupo Tandem Skydiving Taupo Airport, Saturday 19 September 2pm – 3:15pm
- Subway, Roberts Street Taupo Sunday 20 September 5pm – 5:15pm
- KFC Taupo Roberts, Taupo Sunday 20 September 5pm – 5:15pm
- McDonald’s Frankton Sunday 20 September 8:20pm – 9pm
Officials are urging people who visited the places during those times be vigilant of their health and get tested if they develop symptoms.