Officials list more locations linked to latest Covid-19 cases in New Zealand

The Ministry of Health has shared a list of places of interest linked to the three family members confirmed to have Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anyone who attended one of the locations on the list is considered to be a casual contact with a low risk of exposure.

In the days leading up to their positive tests they had been on holiday to Taupō between September 18 and 20.

The list includes multiple spots in Auckland's St Lukes shopping mall, McDonald's Tokoroa, and a number of sites in Taupō.

It was revealed yesterday the trio had travelled to Taupō and met with 18 others, visiting tourist hotspots and food outlets.

READ MORE People from Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton and BOP considered close contacts of trio recently infected with Covid-19

There have been 31 close contacts identified so far who have been or will be tested, and all are in isolation.

Health officials said yesterday the three cases from the same family had been self-isolating over the past four days.

The list available on the Ministry of Health website shows the following locations:

Christchurch Airport – Departures Friday 11 September 9am – 1:30pm

Briscoes St Lukes Morningside Saturday 12 September 4.30pm – 6pm

Lotus Supermarket Mt Roskill Saturday 12 September 7pm – 8pm

Kmart Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert Monday 14 September 6pm – 8pm Thursday 17 September 5pm – 7.20pm

Dress Smart Outlet Shopping (Jacqui E, Max, Fila, Puma) Onehunga Wednesday 16 September 2.45pm – 5pm

Just Cuts Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert Thursday 17 September 4pm – 5pm

Mountain Warehouse Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert Thursday 17 September 5pm – 7.20pm

Farmers Westfield St Lukes, Mount Albert Thursday 17 September 5pm – 7.20pm

McDonald’s Tokoroa Friday 18 September9:30pm – 9:44pm

Living Waters Spa at Taupo DeBretts State Highway 5, Taupo Friday 18 September 2:40pm – 6:45pm

Taupo Tandem Skydiving Taupo Airport, Saturday 19 September 2pm – 3:15pm

Subway, Roberts Street Taupo Sunday 20 September 5pm – 5:15pm

KFC Taupo Roberts, Taupo Sunday 20 September 5pm – 5:15pm

McDonald’s Frankton Sunday 20 September 8:20pm – 9pm