Officials investigating first possible community transmission of coronavirus in New Zealand

The first case of community transmission of coronavirus in New Zealand is possible, following an announcement of 14 new cases of Covid-19.

The news comes as the total number of cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand reached 53, 14 new instances confirmed this morning by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Two of those cases are unrelated to overseas travel, Dr Bloomfield says, leaving community transmission as a likely cause.

"We always knew that cases not linked to travel could happen and we are prepared for that," Dr Bloomfield told media.

The possible community transmission cases, unrelated to overseas travel, are in Auckland and Wairarapa.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will update New Zealand's situation at midday today.

