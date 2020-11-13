Officials: If you were at these places, get a Covid-19 test 'regardless of symptoms'

Health officials are urging people who were at locations visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases get tested "regardless of symptoms".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay made the announcement and listed off some of the locations and dates at today's 2pm briefing.

"In addition to the testing advice we provided yesterday, we are now asking that if people were in Auckland CBD at locations of interest that those people get a test regardless of symptoms.

"Those places include, Mezze Bar on November 5, Red Pig Restaurant on November 7, Sunnytime China Taste restaurant on November 9, Auckland City Doctors on November 10 and the AUT Student Hub on November 10."

McElnay says that more locations and times will be listed on the Ministry of Health and Auckland Regional Public Health Service website.

Uber, Starbucks, Smith & Caughey's: Officials reveal where new Covid-19 community case visited

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins did have some good news for Aucklanders today: There will be no change to alert levels and the city will remain at Alert Level 1."

This comes after yesterday's community case has now been genomically linked to the November quarantine cluster, which first saw an NZDF worker become infected with Covid-19 while working at Jet Park Quarantine Facility in Auckland.

Government looks to make masks mandatory on planes and Auckland public transport

“That direct link means that new case doesn’t point to an unknown border incursion that could be spreading and it also means the risk of wider unseen spread is less likely,” Hipkins said.