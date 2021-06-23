TODAY |

Officials identify over 50 contacts of man who visited Wellington with Covid

Source:  1 NEWS

Health officials are rushing to track down the more than 50 close contacts of a man who visited Wellington from Syndey while infectious with Covid-19. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Health officials are still awaiting results from two others who had “fleeting” interactions with the passenger. Source: 1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced this afternoon two of the close contacts in Palmerston North were found to be negative for the virus. 

Two close contacts who are in Tauranga, who had much more "fleeting" interactions with the case are awaiting Covid-19 test results. 

"I should say, while we have those two locations of interest in Palmerston North, again both have tested negative initially, there are no locations or increased risk in Palmerston North or in Tauranga at this time," Bloomfield said. 

Qantas staff wearing face masks as they talk to passengers onboard a flight to Auckland. Source: Getty

Health officials have also identified and are in the process of contacting 58 passengers on the Sydney to Wellington Qantas flight QF163 that arrived in to the capital early Saturday morning. 

At least 14 exposure sites have been identified across Wellington, including Te Papa Museum, a pharmacy, a supermarket and several restaurants. 

Bloomfield said the infected traveller, as well as one of his main close contacts, had been vigorously using the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 tracer app, allowing for most of the locations he visited to be identified promptly.

Information regarding locations from within Wellington Airport are yet to be announced, with a review of CCTV footage underway to monitor the man's movements inside the terminal. 

The full list of the locations of interest can be found on the Ministry of Health's website here

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington region to go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm
2
Wellington moving to Alert Level 2 - what does it mean for you?
3
Popular Cuba St cafe joins list of Wellington Covid exposure sites
4
Officials identify over 50 contacts of man who visited Wellington with Covid
5
Live stream: Bloomfield, Hipkins speak as Wellington grapples with Covid scare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wellington moving to Alert Level 2 - what does it mean for you?

Wellington region to go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm

Live stream: Bloomfield, Hipkins speak as Wellington grapples with Covid scare

Cabinet meets amid Wellington Covid scare