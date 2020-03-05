Officials confirm third case of coronavirus in New Zealand, unrelated to yesterday's case

A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Health this morning told 1 NEWS the case was confirmed overnight.

In an interview with Mediaworks this morning, Dr David Clark said it is not the partner of the woman who was confirmed to have Covid-19 yesterday and did not give any information about the whereabouts of the person.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has also confirmed the case and received a report of a third positive test last night, he told RNZ.

The Ministry of Health will share more information on the most recent case this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The second case of Covid-19 was confirmed yesterday morning by the Ministry of Health. The woman infected had travelled to Auckland from Singapore on an Air New Zealand flight, from virus-stricken northern Italy on February 26.

READ MORE Second coronavirus case confirmed in New Zealand; Air NZ passengers and two schools notified

Her partner was said to have also been showing symptoms and is being tested today.

The couple's two children, who attend Westlake Boys and Westlake Girls high schools in Auckland's North Shore, are also isolating themselves but are not showing symptoms, according to Dr Bloomfield and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

The woman also travelled between Auckland and Palmerston North before her diagnosis with Air New Zealand. The airline said it is getting in touch with people who were in close contact with her on any of the three flights both regional and international.

