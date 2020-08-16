Officials confirm there is no case of Covid-19 in Christchurch as four new cases in community announced

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, and one case in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed there is not a positive case of Covid-19 in Christchurch, after launching an investigation and issuing a statement last night.

The latest update was provided by the Ministry of Health this afternoon, with no 1pm press conference.

All four community cases are linked to the wider Auckland August cluster and are epidemiologically linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church group.

The one imported case annouced today is a man in his 20s who arrived from India on 23 August and who has been staying in an Auckland isolation facility. He is a close contact of an existing confirmed case and tested positive following routine testing around day 12 of his stay. He is now in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health said the Christchurch person discussed yesterday as being under further investigation has now been confirmed as not a case of Covid -19. The investigation has been closed.

There are 75 people linked to the community cluster who remain at the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 58 people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

There are four people with Covid-19 in hospital today; two are in North Shore Hospital’s general ward, one is in a general ward at Middlemore Hospital and one is in ICU in Waikato Hospital.

One of the previously reported cases is now considered to have recovered.

With today’s five new cases, our total number of active cases is 116. Of those, 39 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 77 are community cases.