TODAY |

Officials announce two new locations of interest in Auckland's Covid-19 cluster

Source:  1 NEWS

More locations have been identified by the Ministry of Health as linked to the latest Covid-19 cases in the community. 

Li'l Abners Takeaway has been listed as a location of interest. Source: Google Maps

The new additions to the list are Li'l Abners Takeaways and Choice Food Bar, both on Great South Road in Papatoetoe. 

The two takeaway shops were visited last Friday, 19 February. Li'l Abners Takeaways was visited between 1am and 1.20am and Choice Food Bar was visited between 1.15am and 1.20am. 

View the full list here. 

More to come. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Food and Drink
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
'No one owns the silver fern' - Kiwi UFC trainer fires shots at NZ Rugby over right to wear symbol
2
Death of Christchurch toddler in washing machine unexplained - police
3
Residence of latest family to test positive for Covid-19 was open for viewing last weekend
4
People who visited same two Auckland stores as Covid-19 case now classified as 'close contacts'
5
Black Caps hold on to win T20 thriller in Dunedin as Jimmy Neesham snares pair of wickets at the death
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Facebook plans to invest over $1 billion to ‘support the news industry’ over the next three years

Kelvin Davis waiting to hear Corrections' side over judge's highly critical prison report

Raw sewage dumped on Whanganui beach by council in consent breach

Residence of latest family to test positive for Covid-19 was open for viewing last weekend