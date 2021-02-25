Officials announce two new locations of interest in Auckland's Covid-19 cluster

More locations have been identified by the Ministry of Health as linked to the latest Covid-19 cases in the community.

Li'l Abners Takeaway has been listed as a location of interest. Source: Google Maps

The new additions to the list are Li'l Abners Takeaways and Choice Food Bar, both on Great South Road in Papatoetoe.

The two takeaway shops were visited last Friday, 19 February. Li'l Abners Takeaways was visited between 1am and 1.20am and Choice Food Bar was visited between 1.15am and 1.20am.

View the full list here.