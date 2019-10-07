'Officially born on the Waitematā Harbour' - Baby born on Waiheke Island ferry

The birth of a baby on a Waiheke Island-bound ferry has caused delays this morning.

Ferry terminal, downtown Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

Commuters were alerted to the harbour birth after the ferry was late leaving the Auckland ferry terminal following the surprise arrival at 8.30am, Noel Barkley wrote on Facebook's Waiheke Community Page.

"The 8.30 boat was late leaving Auckland which we all thought was because of the cruise line," Mr Barkley wrote.

"Well what an amazing surprise when we saw a father carrying his new born off the boat with mother a bit tired.

"Officially born on the Waitematā Harbour."