Official LEGO store confirmed for Auckland, will include Kiwi icon brick models

Brick fanatics will be able to visit the country's first LEGO Certified Store starting later this year.

Alceon Group - an Australian investment company - announced today that they will open the store, in partnership with The LEGO Group, inside Newmarket's Westfield shopping centre in "late 2019".

Alceon's executive director Richard Falcioni said in the release that "we are delighted to bring this leading global retail experience to Auckland and are confident that LEGO fans of all ages will respond very positively to the creativity, innovation and excitement that are hallmarks of LEGO Certified Stores".

The new store will feature 3D brick models inspired by New Zealand icons, the company said.

Alceon also opened Sydney's first LEGO Certified Store earlier this year at the Westfield in Bondi Junction.

A LEGO sculpture at the Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney.
