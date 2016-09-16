 

Official Cash Rate remains the same at 1.75 per cent as NZ economic growth 'has moderated' - Reserve Bank

Topics
New Zealand
Economy

The Reserve Bank has this morning announced it is keeping the official cash rate (ORC) as it was at 1.75 per cent, stating "recent economic growth has moderated". 

Kiwi economists had widely predicted the rate would not change.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said robust global growth and a lower New Zealand dollar exchange had dictated the decision. 

"We expect to keep the OCR at this level through 2019 and into 2020, longer than we projected in our May Statement. The direction of our next OCR move could be up or down," Mr Orr said in a statement. 

"While recent economic growth has moderated, we expect it to pick up pace over the rest of this year and be maintained through 2019."

In May this year, Mr Orr also decided to keep the official cash rate at 1.75 per cent amid "unprecedented" employment growth.

The official cash rate (OCR) is the term for the bank rate in New Zealand and is the rate of interest which the central bank charges on overnight loans to commercial banks.

This cash rate then allows the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to adjust the interest rates accordingly.

A mixture of New Zealand Bank notes and coins.
New Zealand currency (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
Topics
Northland
Conservation
Crime and Justice
Crime and Justice

Four teenagers were involved in the shooting of a protected leopard seal in Northland, Dargaville police say.

The seal was shot in the face near Glinks Gully Beach just outside Dargaville two weeks ago. A member of the public, who spotted the seal basking, found it dead when he returned the next day to check on it.

A Department of Conservation marine biologist determined the seal was shot with a shotgun.

Police identified four teenage boys, two aged 16 and two aged 15, who will all be referred to Youth Aid, said Acting Sergeant Willie Paniora.

He said the situation was upsetting and hoped the new information gave the public some degree of reassurance.

"Police carried out significant enquiries in relation to this matter...We hope this serves as a notice that we will not tolerate this type of cruel and reckless behaviour."

Environment group Sea Shepherd was offering $5000 for information leading to the prosecution of the killer or killers.

Seals are protected under the Wildlife Act and causing them harm can result in two years in prison or a fine up to $250,000.

File photo of a leopard seal.
File photo of a leopard seal. Source: Brent Tandy / Department of Conservation
Topics
New Zealand
Food and Drink

New Zealand's avocado nurseries are rushed off their feet, with the demand for trees rising dramatically in recent years, the industry body says.

Jen Scoular of New Zealand Avocado, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said there are five nurseries in New Zealand and all are very busy.

The crop has seen a surge of popularity for orchardists, with the nurseries now providing up to 200,000 tree per year - up from 30,000 five years ago.

The popularity may have something to do with recent price increases due to shortages.

New Zealand is not the ideal climate for avocados, Ms Scoular said, but it can be - and is - done by many.

Avocado nurseries growing up to 200,000 trees a year as popularity surges
