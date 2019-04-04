TODAY |

Officers justified in Christchurch shootout that followed chase, police watchdog finds

Source:  1 NEWS

Officers were justified in a number of actions taken during a Christchurch police shooting in 2019, but some breaches in policy were made, an Independent Police Conduct Association investigation has found.

Source: 1 NEWS

On February 26, 2019, the armed offender, known to police, was shot at by officers following a police chase.

The man had shot at police first, after being asked by the officers to put his gun down, authorities said. 

The police watchdog organisation's investigation found officers were justified in firing back at the offender during the shooting.

The authority also found police officers were justified in actions taken during a police chase with the offender - including spiking the car and deploying a police dog.

But the authority did identify a breach in police policy. IPCA says some officers breached policy by not reporting they were armed and not wearing ballistic body armour.

A debrief was held following the shooting, and staff have received further training around wearing ballistic body armour and appropriate reporting when armed.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis nominate ‘team of five million’, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Dr Siouxsie Wiles for 2021 NZer of the Year
2
'We’re going to buy a bach, a boat and a campervan' - Tauranga couple's plan after shock Lotto win
3
National pledges to 'inject steel' into border, require negative Covid-19 tests to enter NZ
4
Government urged to launch inquiry into its pandemic response
5
Borrowing Ardern catchphrase, David Seymour calls for new 'wellbeing approach' to Covid-19 management
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Judith Collins reveals National's border policy
00:42

Restaurant association calls for Government-funded dining out push amid Covid-19 struggles
15:41

Borrowing Ardern catchphrase, David Seymour calls for new 'wellbeing approach' to Covid-19 management

00:33

Covid-19: Auckland Airport announces 63% profit freefall despite strong first half of fiscal year