Officers justified in Christchurch shootout that followed chase, police watchdog finds

Officers were justified in a number of actions taken during a Christchurch police shooting in 2019, but some breaches in policy were made, an Independent Police Conduct Association investigation has found.

Source: 1 NEWS

On February 26, 2019, the armed offender, known to police, was shot at by officers following a police chase.

The man had shot at police first, after being asked by the officers to put his gun down, authorities said.

The police watchdog organisation's investigation found officers were justified in firing back at the offender during the shooting.

The authority also found police officers were justified in actions taken during a police chase with the offender - including spiking the car and deploying a police dog.

But the authority did identify a breach in police policy. IPCA says some officers breached policy by not reporting they were armed and not wearing ballistic body armour.